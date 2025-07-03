Nat Sciver-Brunt ruled out of England’s T20 clash with India due to injury

England have announced they will be without captain and star player Nat Sciver-Brunt for Friday’s third Women’s T20 against India.

Despite batting after spending a large chunk of India’s innings in Bristol on Tuesday off the field, Sciver-Brunt is now awaiting the outcome of a scan on her left groin.

She will at least miss out at the Kia Oval as England look to drag their way back into a five-match series they trail 2-0, with the recently-recalled Tammy Beaumont leading the side in Sciver-Brunt’s absence.

The hosts will be keeping their fingers crossed Sciver-Brunt’s setback is not too serious, with her predecessor as England skipper, Heather Knight, already out for the summer due to a hamstring injury.