Lions call up Owen Farrell to replace the injured Elliot Daly

Owen Farrell is to join the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia after receiving a shock call-up to replace the injured Elliot Daly.

The Lions are reeling from the news that Daly, one of their form players Down Under, will miss the rest of the tour after sustaining a fractured forearm in Wednesday’s 52-12 victory over Queensland Reds.

Rather than replacing the versatile England star with a similar alternative such as Wales’ Blair Murray or Scotland’s Tom Jordan, head coach Andy Farrell has turned to his 33-year-old son to fill the gap in his squad.

It is a controversial decision given Farrell’s most recent Test appearance was in the bronze medal match at the 2023 World Cup, while his ill-fated 2024-25 season with French club Racing 92 was undermined by injuries and indifferent form.

“It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s tour is over,” Andy Farrell said.

“He’s a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three tours.

“Owen will now come in and add to our options and bring his own Lions experience to the group.”