Josh Macleod returning from injury ‘massive’ for Wales – Matt Sherratt

Wales boss Matt Sherratt has hailed the return of Josh Macleod as “massive” after selecting the Scarlets flanker for their Test opener in Japan.

Macleod has been plagued by Achilles and shoulder injuries in recent years and makes his first appearance since the 2022 Autumn Nations Series.

But the Scarlets skipper joins Taulupe Faletau and Alex Mann in the back row for Saturday’s First Test in Kitakyushu, as Sherratt makes 11 changes from the side humbled 68-14 by England in the Six Nations Championship in March.

Faletau, prop Nicky Smith, centre Ben Thomas and full-back Blair Murray are the survivors from that record Cardiff defeat.

“There’s a number of players who’ve worked their way back into the squad,” said Sherratt, who remains in interim charge after replacing Warren Gatland during the Six Nations and is seeking to end a run of 17 consecutive Test defeats for Wales.

“(It’s) Something we made a big point of in the first team meeting.

“Josh Macleod is an obvious one. He’s struggled with some injuries, had a real rollercoaster over the last three or four years, so him coming back in is massive.

“I think you could tell from the players’ reaction when Liam Belcher was selected (on the bench) how much he deserves it.

“He’s been in the regional game for 10 years. He’s changed clubs.

“He’s gone back to university to do an electrician’s degree and then he’s managed to work his way into the national squad. So yeah, delighted for Liam.”

The uncapped Belcher takes his place among the replacements with Sherratt having plumped for a relatively new-look pack.

Captain Dewi Lake returns at hooker and is joined in the front row by Smith and Keiron Assiratti.

With second-row forwards Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands unavailable for various reasons, Ben Carter and Teddy Williams step into the engine room.

The changes in the back division see recalls for wingers Josh Adams and Tom Rogers, as well as centre Johnny Williams, who last featured for Wales at the 2023 World Cup.

Kieran Hardy and Sam Costelow form a new half-back partnership, with Tomos Williams – who along with skipper Jac Morgan was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia – and Gareth Anscombe having started against England.

Costelow and Carter missed the Six Nations campaign through injury.

Sherratt said: “We’ve had a very good build-up. We tried to give everyone a fair chance of selection.

“One of the key messages was it’s going to be a 23-man job.

“So, we’ve tried to spread the experience out in terms of getting some experience coming off the bench.

“I think an 80-minute performance, that physical edge and making sure that we transfer training into the game is going to be the biggest thing for us.

“It’s going to be humid. It’s going to be hot. Japan traditionally play quite a fast brand of rugby, so us getting up to speed with that is going to be key.”