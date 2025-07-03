Jack Pinnington Jones sees impressive grand slam debut ended at Wimbledon

Jack Pinnington Jones’ grand slam debut ended in straight sets after he was overpowered by Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli in round two of Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old rookie – a close friend of British number one Jack Draper – was beaten 6-1 7-6 (6) 6-2.

Having been outclassed in a quickfire opening set, Pinnington Jones relaxed into the contest and threatened to shift the momentum before failing to capitalise on a key set point in the second-set tie-break.

He departs his maiden major with the consolation of £99,000 in prize money following his first-round victory over Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry.

The world number 281 was quickly on the back foot on Court 18 after a double fault gifted Cobolli an immediate break of serve in game one.

His 23-year-old Italian opponent needed little extra help and impressively took control of the match with a series of fine winners en route to wrapping up the opening set in just 22 minutes.

Undeterred, Pinnington Jones offered far greater resistance in a tight second set and improved as it wore on, battling back from 5-2 down to level, only to blow a 3-0 lead and a set point in the tie break.

World number 24 Cobolli, who was backed by a small contingent of vocal supporters, recovered from the wobble to reassert his authority and progress in an hour and 55 minutes.