It’s not something I’ve thought much about – Gregor Townsend on Scotland future

Gregor Townsend declined to be drawn into discussions about his long-term future as Scotland head coach.

The 52-year-old has been in charge since the summer of 2017 but his current deal expires after next year’s Six Nations.

Recently-appointed Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson indicated last month that he would be keen to retain Townsend.

Gregor Townsend is not focused on his Scotland future (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked if there had been any developments regarding his future, Townsend, speaking on Thursday from the Scots’ summer tour base in New Zealand, said: “Well, it’s not really been discussed, it’s not something that tends to get discussed when we’re in campaigns.

“We don’t have the time, really, and the focus is on making sure we prepare the team as well as we can this week and over the next two weeks.

“Honestly, it’s not something I’ve thought that much about. A lot goes into preparation for a tour and then on tour, and there’ll be plenty of time to discuss whether Scottish Rugby feel that they want me to continue and also what I want to do at the end of my contract. But it won’t be something that will be decided over the next few weeks.”

Asked if he was keen to remain in charge for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, Townsend said: “As I said, it’s not something I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about. This job gives me a huge purpose in my life, but it also demands a lot of energy. And just now all my energy is going into helping the other coaches and the team.”