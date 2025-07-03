Iga Swiatek fights back to reach Wimbledon third round

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek avoided joining Wimbledon’s lengthy list of fallen seeds by stylishly battling back to beat world number 208 Caty McNally.

The 24-year-old – a five-time major winner, having also claimed the 2022 US Open title – was in danger of seeing her comparatively woeful SW19 record continue after blowing a 4-1 lead to drop the opening set.

But she responded impressively in the Centre Court sunshine to prevail 5-7 6-2 6-1 in two hours and 25 minutes.

Reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina also progressed to round three on day four of the Championships.

World number four Swiatek was Wimbledon girls’ champion in 2018 but has only a single quarter-final appearance at the senior level of the tournament on an otherwise-impressive CV.

With the women’s draw wide open following the elimination of five of the top 10 seeds, including last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini and current French Open champion Coco Gauff, the clay-court specialist was in serious danger of becoming the latest scalp.

American McNally, who had a career-high ranking of 54 prior to recent injury issues and beat Britain’s Jodie Burrage in round one, stunned her rival by winning six of seven consecutive games to snatch the first set.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova progressed in three sets (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Yet the 23-year-old was victorious in only three more as Pole Swiatek marched on to a meeting with former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins after finishing with an ace.

Earlier, title holder Krejcikova overcame Caroline Dolehide 6-4 3-6 6-2 to set up a clash with 10th seeded American Emma Navarro, who wasted little time in dispatching Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-2.

World number 11 Rybakina defeated Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-1, while 18-year-old seventh-seed Mirra Andreeva beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6 (7-4).

Italian world number 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto backed up her shock success against third seed Jessica Pegula with a 6-0 6-4 triumph over American Katie Volynets

Dayana Yastremska, who knocked out Gauff, came from behind to edge past Anastasia Zakharova 5-7 7-5 7-6 (8).

Russian pair Ekaterina Alexandrova and Liudmila Samsonova, seeded 18th and 19th respectively, each enjoyed straight-sets victories.

Canadian lucky loser Victoria Mboko, 18, lost to Hailey Baptiste of the United States.