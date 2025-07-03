George Russell adamant he will be at Mercedes next season

George Russell says he “won’t be going anywhere” as he played down suggestions that he could lose his Mercedes seat to Max Verstappen.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff again opened the doors last weekend to luring the four-time world champion away from Red Bull and hinted he could be eyeing up an explosive Verstappen-Russell pairing.

Speculation has increased throughout the week, with talk turning to the 27-year-old Russell being the man under pressure.

Both Russell and his 18-year-old team-mate Kimi Antonelli do not have contracts in place for next season but, speaking ahead of his home Grand Prix, the British driver was adamant that he will be driving for Mercedes in 2026.

Max Verstappen’s future is the talk of the paddock (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Of course there’s lots of conversations, lots of rumours. All of these are being pointed towards me, but from my side that isn’t really going to be the case,” Russell said at Silverstone.

“I want to continue with Mercedes into the future.

“The fact is, Toto has never let me down. He’s always given his word but he’s also got to do what’s right for his team.

“For me, it’s nothing to worry about because I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere.

“Who my team-mate will be doesn’t concern me either, so I’ll just focus on the driving.”

Russell has had an impressive season, highlighted by his victory in Canada, and sits fourth in the drivers’ standings.

Verstappen and Russell have a rocky history, embroiled in a vicious war of words in Abu Dhabi last December before the Dutchman accelerated into his rival at this season’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“Every team has two seats available and it’s normal that every team is considering what the future holds,” Russell added.

“I don’t take that personally because I made it clear from the beginning that I’m happy to be team-mates with anybody.”

Verstappen’s contract at Red Bull runs until 2028, although performance clauses within his current deal could activate an early release.

Toto Wolff again opened up the possibility of bringing Max Verstappen to Mercedes (David Davies/PA)

The 27-year-old again refused to be drawn on his future, reiterating that he is under contract at Red Bull, but did rule out the idea of taking a sabbatical from Formula One.

Formula One will take its traditional summer break at the end of this month, following rounds in Belgium and Hungary.

Russell believes his contract will be sorted before then and insisted that he is not talking to other teams in a bid to secure his future.

“Any teams who did reach out in the past, I said I am loyal to Mercedes, that’s where my future lies,” Russell added.

“There hasn’t been a lack of interest, let’s say, but I’ve been focused on my side, I am loyal to Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli said he is not speaking with other teams (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Everything will work itself out and the likelihood I’m not at Mercedes next year, I think is exceptionally low.

“It will happen when the time is right. I expect probably in the next couple of weeks, probably something will happen.”

Antonelli, who has impressed in his rookie season, also said he is not speaking to other teams.

The Italian said: “No, I got this opportunity from Mercedes. There are no talks with anyone else going on.

“I am very happy where I am and I am also quite sure with the team and what they want from me.”