Yorkshire climb off bottom of Division One after 10-wicket victory over Essex

Yorkshire moved off the foot of Division One of the Rothesay County Championship after a 10-wicket win over Essex.

Jonny Bairstow’s side skittled their visitors for 131 in their second innings.

Essex resumed on 33 for three on the final day but were unable to set any sort of target, with Jack White taking four for 37 as Yorkshire eased to the 41 runs needed.

That left the hosts chasing 41 in the fourth innings to seal victory, which they did for the loss of no wickets.

Elsewhere in Division One, the run-fest in the opening days of the matches meant that the four other fixtures ended in a draw.

Centuries for Emilio Gay and Alex Lees ensured Durham survived against Surrey, who had amassed a mammoth 820 in their first innings.

Alex Lees scored a century for Durham in their draw at Surrey (Steve Welsh/PA)

The visitors were made to follow on early on day four, but Gay and Lees ensured they finished 262 for no wicket in their second innings.

Nottinghamshire were unable to force victory against Somerset, who finished 238 for four in their second innings, while Hampshire batted the day out against Hampshire.

It was also a stalemate between Sussex and Warwickshire, who were 260 for four when the bails were removed.

In Division Two, Lancashire secured their first win of the season with a thumping 261-run win at Derbyshire.

The hosts resumed day four on 139 for three chasing an ambitious 513 to win, but lost steady wickets throughout the day.

Captain Wayne Madsen finished 95 not out as wickets fell around him, with George Balderson claiming four for 54 and Tom Bailey three for 39.

Gloucestershire survived against Glamorgan, finishing on 255 for seven.

Kent clung on to earn a draw against Northamptonshire, who declared on 722 for six in their first innings, after edging past the 157 needed for their opponents to bat again before shaking hands shortly after when on 160 for eight.