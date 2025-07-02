Wimbledon briefing: Day two recap, Wednesday’s order of play and Brits to watch

Jack Draper barely broke a sweat as he eased through the first round at Wimbledon, where temperatures soared past 34C on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s schedule sees British qualifier Oliver Tarvet take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court while Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are among six other British players in second-round action.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Tuesday’s events and previews what is to come on day three of the Championships.

Draper’s dream start

Jack Draper (right) eased through his first-round match (Adam Davy/PA)





The Argentinian twice consulted medical staff for what appeared to be a right leg issue after slipping early in the second set and called it quits trailing 6-2 6-2 2-1.

Draper had been in control from the moment the contest started on Court One and, while a short outing in the heat might have seemed optimal, the 23-year-old said: “I wanted to play a bit longer in all honesty.”

Seeds make swift exits

Coco Gauff was the biggest first-round casualty (Ian Walton/AELTC)

Four of the top 10 players in both the men’s and women’s draw are out the tournament already.

Women’s second seed Coco Gauff’s defeat on Court One on Tuesday night saw her follow Jessica Pegula (seeded three), Zheng Qinwen (five) and Paula Badosa (nine) through the exit door.

On the men’s side, third seed Alexander Zverev and Lorenzo Musetti (seven) were both beaten the day after Holger Rune (eight) and Daniil Medvedev (nine) were sent packing.

Brit watch

Oliver Tarvet will take on Carlos Alcaraz (Mike Egerton/PA)

Monday’s record-breaking seven British winners all return to the court on Wednesday looking to reach the third round.

Emma Raducanu faces a tough test against 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova in the prime time slot on Centre Court, while British number two Katie Boulter and number three Sonay Kartal both take on unseeded opponents after headline-grabbing first-round wins.

Qualifier Oliver Tarvet has the most eye-catching match against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, while Cameron Norrie will play 12th seed Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fery and Billy Harris face Italian Luciano Darderi and Portugal’s Nuno Borges respectively.

Match of the day

Emma Raducanu memorably beat Marketa Vondrousova in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

Emma Raducanu’s second-round clash with Marketa Vondrousova will be a real draw on day three as two former grand slam champions meet at a relatively early stage of the tournament.

Raducanu won the US Open aged just 18, prior to which she made her main-draw Wimbledon debut during the same season and beat Vondrousova in a memorable match on her way to the third round.

Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023, comes into the tie in good grass form having won the Berlin Open earlier this month and will be hoping to turn the tables on the British star.

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Aryna Sabalenka (10 v Marie Bouzkova

Oliver Tarvet v Carlos Alcaraz (2)

Emma Raducanu v Marketa Vondrousova

Court One (from 1pm)

Cameron Norrie v Frances Tiafoe (12)

Katie Boulter v Solana Sierra

Taylor Fritz (5) v Gabriel Diallo

Weather

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with a maximum temperature of 27C, according to the Met Office.