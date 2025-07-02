Tyson Fury will come out of retirement in 2026, says Saudi boxing chief

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has suggested Tyson Fury will come out of retirement and return to the ring in 2026.

Fury retired from the sport following December’s rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

And he is still yet to face off with long-term rival Anthony Joshua, who was dealt a devastating stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley last year.

“The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back,” Alalshikh said in a social media post. “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 … We have a rabbit to hunt.”

The message could hint at a trilogy fight with Usyk after Fury often referred to the Ukrainian as a ‘rabbit’ in the build-up to their fights.

Usyk will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion should he defeat Dubois at Wembley later this month.