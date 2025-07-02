Liverpool reject Bayern Munich approach for Luis Diaz

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Colombia forward Luis Diaz.

The PA news agency understands the Premier League champions have no intention of selling the 28-year-old, who played a key role in Liverpool’s title success last term.

Bayern are the second club to have registered an interest in Diaz this summer, with Barcelona having already been rebuffed.

Diaz, who joined Liverpool from Porto in 2022, has two years left on his contract.

Luis Diaz scored 13 Premier League goals last season to help Arne Slot’s side lift the trophy (Peter Byrne/PA)

He scored 17 goals for the Reds last season, 13 of them in the league as Arne Slot’s side won the title by 10 points. He has 41 goals in 148 appearances for Liverpool.

Last month Diaz said he was happy at Anfield but his representatives had held discussions with other clubs.

Speaking during a press conference before Colombia’s World Cup qualifier against Peru, Diaz said: “We are currently in contact with Liverpool, because we are talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening. We’re trying to arrange what’s best for us.

“I’m waiting to see what happens. I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one.

“If they give us a good renewal or I stay there for two years, I’ll be happy. Now it’s up to them.”

Meanwhile, former Netherlands captain Giovanni van Bronckhorst has joined Liverpool as an assistant coach as part of a number of changes to Slot’s backroom staff.

The ex-Feyenoord and Rangers boss is joined by Xavi Valero, a former member of Rafael Benitez’s Liverpool staff who returns to the club as goalkeeping coach after seven years with West Ham.

Goalkeeping coaches Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel have both left the club.