Cameron Norrie roars into third round by downing 12th seed Frances Tiafoe

Cameron Norrie battled back from a set down to triumph in his second-round Wimbledon clash against the American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe.

The British number three hit top form to beat Tiafoe 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-5 and reach the third round for the fourth time in five years.

Norrie was broken in the fifth game of the first set to put him on the back foot.

But the 29-year-old seemed energised by a vocal Court One crowd in the second, which saw his rival fail to follow through on three break points at 4-4 – a shortcoming that allowed the 2022 semi-finalist to rally and get a break of his own to level the match.

Norrie’s forehand began to cause the American plenty of problems in the third set, but after breaking Tiafoe’s serve he was swiftly broken back as the bog-serving American relied on his ability to gain points via aces.

The tables were then turned once again when Norrie broke serve, again courtesy of his huge forehand, and proceeded to successfully serve for the third set.

Cameron Norrie pulled off an impressive victory over Frances Tiafoe (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Tiafoe then disappeared off court for a lengthy comfort break, coming back in a fresh outfit to face a fourth set with an opponent who was clearly warming to the task.

Though trailing, the American did not fold easily and break points were passed between the pair, with the momentum looking at times to be favouring Tiafoe as he threatened to regain control of the match.

Norrie held his nerve, however, and blips from his adversary meant he was able to pull off a mighty victory and book a likely clash with Queen’s finalist Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

Cameron Norrie left it all on the court (Adam Davy/PA)

Speaking in his on-court interview, Norrie said: “I was really happy when I saw the schedule. I saw I was on Court One and that’s my favourite court. It’s an amazing atmosphere and we both played a really high level.

“I just stayed calm and played point by point. It was so nice to play Frances at such a big match. I served really well in that last game and (the crowd) were amazing in that last game, so thank you.

“You just feel goosebumps. It’s such a special court and such a special tournament. I just walked out and smiled as much as I could. And then you have to go out to battle. I’m really happy with my level today.”

British wild card Billy Harris was unable to build on his maiden grand slam win as he was beaten in straight sets by world number 37 Nuno Borges.

Harris had knocked out veteran Dusan Lajovic in round one but found Portugal’s Borges too strong.

The 30-year-old from Nottingham had two set points in a third set tie-break but was unable to convert either in a 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7) defeat on Court Two.