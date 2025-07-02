Aryna Sabalenka the last top-five seed standing after shock Jasmine Paolini exit

World number one Aryna Sabalenka became the only top-five seed still standing after last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini joined the growing list of high-profile Wimbledon casualties.

The women’s draw was blown wide open on Tuesday when three leading players – French Open champion Coco Gauff, world number three Jessica Pegula and Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen – crashed out in a series of first-round shocks.

Sabalenka avoided a similar fate in Wednesday’s round-two matches thanks to a close-fought 7-6 (4) 6-4 victory over Czech world number 48 Bouzkova in a big-hitting battle on Centre Court.

Jasmine Paolini, pictured, was beaten by Kamilla Rakhimova (John Walton/PA)

But fourth-seeded Italian Paolini, who was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova in the 2024 final, lost 4-6 6-4 6-4 to Russian world number 80 Kamilla Rakhimova.

Unseeded 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova was also eliminated. She was defeated 6-3 6-3 by British number one Emma Raducanu, who will face top seed Sabalenka in a mouthwatering third-round encounter.

Three-time major winner Sabalenka is chasing a maiden SW19 title, having missed last year’s Championships because of a shoulder injury after being absent in 2022 due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

“Honestly, it is sad to see so many upsets in the tournament,” said the 27-year-old. “But you better focus on yourself and stay away from the results.

“Of course, you’re going to know the overall picture but it’s better just to take it one step at a time.

“I hope it is no upsets anymore in this tournament – if you know what I mean! I’m really happy to be through this difficult round.”

Madison Keys progressed to round three (Ben Whitley/PA)

Sixth seed Madison Keys avoided joining fellow Americans Gauff and Pegula in booking an early flight home by overcoming Serbian world number 37 Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-2.

But world number nine Diana Shnaider was knocked out, in addition to fellow seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia, Donna Vekic, Leylah Fernandez and Ashlyn Krueger.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka eased through, defeating Zheng’s first-round conqueror Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-2.