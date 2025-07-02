Aryna Sabalenka avoids a Wimbledon shock to stay on course for maiden SW19 title

World number one Aryna Sabalenka restored order at Wimbledon by powering her way to a potential third-round showdown with Emma Raducanu thanks to a thrilling straight-sets win over Marie Bouzkova.

The women’s draw was blown wide open on Tuesday when three of the top five players – French Open champion Coco Gauff, world number three Jessica Pegula and Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen – crashed out in a string of first-round shocks.

But top seed Sabalenka’s quest for a maiden SW19 title remains on track following a 7-6 (4) 6-4 victory over Czech world number 48 Bouzkova in a big-hitting battle on Centre Court.

The reigning US Open champion – a three-time major winner – will face either British number one Raducanu or 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova next.

Belarusian Sabalenka was well aware of the dangers of former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Bouzkova, having been beaten by her at last year’s Washington Open ahead of her triumph at Flushing Meadows.

She was made to work hard in a captivating first-set arm wrestle which concluded with a tie-break after the pair traded back-to-back breaks of serve in games 11 and 12.

The 27-year-old, who missed last year’s Championships because of a shoulder injury after being absent in 2022 due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, fired 41 winners across the contest but was also guilty of some wild shots.

Aryna Sabalenka powered her way into the third round (Mike Egerton/PA)

A crucial break in game five of set two paved the way for progression in an hour and 35 minutes as Sabalenka passed a stern examination of her championship credentials.

“Honestly, it’s very sad to see so many top players lose in the first round but you better focus on yourself and stay away from the results,” she said in her on-court interview.

“Of course, you’re going to know the overall picture but it’s better just to take it one step at a time. I hope it is no upsets anymore in this tournament – if you know what I mean! I’m really happy to be through this difficult round.”

Madison Keys avoided joining high-profile compatriots Gauff and Pegula in booking an early flight home to America.

The Australian Open champion, seeded sixth, made relatively light work of Serbian world number 37 Olga Danilovic, progressing 6-4 6-2.