Wimbledon diary: Petra Kvitova takes the mic and Alexandra Eala flies the flag

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made an emotional exit after losing in straight sets to the American Emma Navarro on Court One, her final match in SW19 as she is set to retire after the US Open.

The 35-year-old was emotional when interviewed in front of an appreciative crowd following the defeat, leaving the scene of some of the greatest moments of her career with tears in her eyes.

She then took her last chance to usurp the moderator of her final post-match Wimbledon press conference, taking control of the loudspeaker to introduce her own media access to the journalists by announcing: “I’m Petra Kvitova, and this is my last press conference here.”

*****

Alexandra Eala made sure her country was represented during her match against defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Twenty-year-old Alexandra Eala made her Wimbledon Centre Court debut when facing reigning women’s singles champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

The Filipino ensured the flag was flown for her nation not only via her performance – a gallant loss having taken the first set – but also through a unique accessory provided by sponsors Nike.

Eala wore a hairband shaped into the form of the sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines, in a box that was printed with the Filipino proverb ‘kung may tinanim, may aanihin’ – ‘if you plant, you will harvest’.

*****

Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett in the Royal Box on day two (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, star of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, was in attendance alongside compatriot Rebel Wilson, known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids.

New Zealander Russell Crowe was also present in the Royal Box, with the star of Gladiator and Les Miserables joined by his fiancee and fellow actor Britney Theriot.

From the same industry was Sarah Lancashire, beloved for her roles in Happy Valley and The Last Tango in Halifax, whereas from the sporting world golfer Justin Rose was joined by his wife Kate.

*****

Quote of the day

“Would I want to play three-out-of-five? No. I would rather the men play two-out-of-three. I don’t think we all need to start playing three-out-of-five. I personally will not watch a full five-hour match. People can’t even hold their attention long enough they say these days with phones. How are they holding their attention for five hours? ” – Jessica Pegula when asked if women would switch to a best-of-five format.

Picture of the day

Katie Boulter watching her partner Alex De Minaur beating Roberto Carballes Baena on Court 18 (Adam Davy/PA)

Tweet of the day

Wednesday’s match of the day

Emma Raducanu celebrates victory against Marketa Vondrousova in the second round in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

Emma Raducanu’s second-round clash with Marketa Vondrousova will be a real draw on day three as two former grand slam winners meet at a relatively early stage in the tournament.

Raducanu won the US Open aged just 18, prior to which she made her main-draw Wimbledon debut during the same season and defeated Vondrousova in a memorable match on her way to the third round.

Vondrousova, who would go on to win Wimbledon in 2023, comes into their tie in good grass form having taken the Berlin Open earlier this month and will be hoping to turn the tables on the British star.

Wednesday’s weather

Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning with a maximum temperature of 26C, according to the Met Office.