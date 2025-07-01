Wimbledon briefing: Day one recap, Tuesday’s order of play and match of the day

British tennis enjoyed a record-breaking start to Wimbledon on a sweltering day in SW19.

Tuesday will see British number one Jack Draper and reigning women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova start their campaigns as temperatures are once again set to comfortably surpass 30 degrees Celsius.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Monday’s action and previews what is to come on day two of the Championships.

Magic Monday

Katie Boulter was the seventh British winner on day one (Ben Whitley/PA)

Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal and Arthur Fery were the stars of the show on a record-breaking opening day for the large British cohort at Wimbledon.

The trio were among seven home players to record victories at the All England Club, the best tally on any day of the championships in the open era.

Debutant Oliver Tarvet, Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and Billy Harris completed the magnificent seven.

Alcaraz survives but seeds fall

Carlos Alcaraz came through a five-set thriller (Ben Whitley/PA)

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz made heavy weather of his opening match at Wimbledon, needing five sets to see off Italian veteran Fabio Fognini on a baking Centre Court.

The second seed eventually came through a marathon encounter 7-5 6-7 (5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 in an energy-sapping four hours and 37 minutes.

But eighth seed Holger Rune, ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, 24th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 32nd seed Matteo Berrettini all lost, while third seed Alexander Zverev and fifth seed Taylor Fritz are both in danger of also heading home early after their matches against Arthur Rinderknech and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard respectively were halted by the curfew late on Monday night.

Brit watch

Jack Draper starts his campaign on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

After 14 British players took to the court on the opening day, nine more start their campaigns on Tuesday. Jack Draper, the fourth seed, closes play on Court One against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

Dan Evans takes on Jay Clarke in the second ‘battle of Britain’ of the championships, while George Loffhagen faces Spain’s Pedro Martinez, Jack Pinnington Jones goes up against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Johannus Monday challenges 13th seed Tommy Paul.

In the women’s draw, Jodie Burrage makes her Wimbledon return against American Caty McNally, Heather Watson takes on 22nd seed Clara Tauson while Fran Jones faces Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Match of the day

Petra Kvitova could be playing at Wimbledon for the final time (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Double women’s singles champion Petra Kvitova will get her final Wimbledon under way on Court One as she faces American Emma Navarro.

The clash will mark the beginning of the Czech player’s last summer as a professional tennis player as retirement beckons following the US Open.

Kvitova was victorious in 2011 and 2014, but has her work cut out against the 10th seed who reached the quarter-final last year.

Order of play

Novak Djokovic is third match on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)





Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

















Court One (from 1pm)

Jannik Sinner (1) v Luca Nardi

Taylor Fritz (5) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (to a finish)

Petra Kvitova v Emma Navarro (10)

Jack Draper (4) v Sebastian Baez

Weather

Spectators use fans to cool down (PA)

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Office.