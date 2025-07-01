Tuesday’s briefing: Brentford retain Mbeumo hope as Real Madrid prepare for Juve

Brentford insisted it is not a foregone conclusion that Bryan Mbeumo ends up at Manchester United, who will have Jonny Evans in a new role going forwards.

The Prince of Wales issued a personal good luck message to England ahead of Euro 2025, while UEFA has postponed a decision on whether or not to admit Crystal Palace into next season’s Europa League.

Brentford retain some optimism over Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals for Brentford last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Brentford director of football Phil Giles “wouldn’t be massively surprised” if Bryan Mbeumo is still at the club next season.

The Cameroon winger, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, who submitted an improved bid in the region of £60million around a week ago.

Giles, speaking on Monday afternoon at the unveiling of new head coach Keith Andrews, said the London club would be “open” to a deal which was “right for us financially”, but insisted Mbeumo staying put was “not off the table”.

“In terms of expectations, I don’t actually know where that will end up,” Giles said. “If he’s here next season I wouldn’t be massively surprised, it would be welcomed, we would be delighted.”

Evans announces playing retirement to take up backroom role

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has been handed the task of helping to progress the careers of the club’s young players after confirming his retirement as a player.

The 37-year-old, who won the Champions League, three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups during his two stints at Old Trafford, has been appointed head of loans and pathways.

Evans’ role will see him work closely with director of football Jason Wilcox and the director of academy to ease developing talent into the first team.

He told the club’s official website: “I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead.”

Lionesses get good luck message

The Prince of Wales poses with squad members at St George’s Park (Darren Staples/PA)

The Prince of Wales has pitched in with the Lionesses’ preparations for Euro 2025, helping to print names and numbers on shirts the team will wear in Switzerland, and wishing the squad “the best of luck” for the tournament.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, chatted with England head coach Sarina Wiegman and presented match jerseys to all 23 squad members at the St George’s Park.

In a brief personal address to the players, who begin their title defence with a group game against France in Zurich on Saturday, the prince said: “I just want to say the best of luck to all of you.

“I have seen a few of you and said that to your faces. I know there is a good mixture of those who have been and done a few tournaments before and those whose first tournament it is.”

Eagles’ Europe fate left up in the air

Crystal Palace must wait to learn whether they will be admitted to next season’s Europa League or not (Nick Potts/PA)

UEFA has postponed a decision on whether or not to admit Crystal Palace into next season’s Europa League.

Palace thought they had secured a place in Europe’s second-tier club competition thanks to their FA Cup final win over Manchester City in May but uncertainty arose as to whether they would be allowed to enter due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Outgoing Palace shareholder John Textor has an interest in French club Lyon, who qualified for the same competition.

UEFA announced on Monday it needed more time to make a ruling and said Lyon had reached a settlement which would exclude them from European competition next season if a decision to relegate them to the French second tier was upheld.

What’s on today

Real Madrid face Juventus in a heavyweight Club World Cup battle in Miami, with the winners taking on either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey, who meet in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, anticipation will be building ahead of Euro 2025, which gets under way on Wednesday.