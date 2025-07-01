Leicestershire hammered by Middlesex to end unbeaten season

Leicestershire were defeated for the first time in this year’s Rothesay County Championship after losing by an innings and 127 runs to Middlesex.

The Division Two leaders were bowled out for 205 in the first innings, Naavya Sharma’s four for 43 having done the damage, and Middlesex enforced the follow-on.

Noah Cornwell then took three for 60 in the second innings, including the final wicket of Sam Wood to end the match, as Leicestershire tumbled to 202 all out with Logan van Beek’s unbeaten 36 their top score.