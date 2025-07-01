Jack Draper breezes through Wimbledon opener in ‘not ideal’ circumstances

Jack Draper was left wanting more after needing just over an hour to cruise through to the second round of Wimbledon.

The fourth seed was given the most comfortable of passages when opponent Sebastian Baez pulled out injured early in the third set.

The Argentinian twice consulted medical staff for what appeared to be a right leg issue after slipping early in the second set and called it quits trailing 6-2 6-2 2-1.

Sebastian Baez receives treatment during a medical timeout (Adam Davy/PA)

Draper had been in control from the moment the contest started on Court One and, while a short outing in the heat might have seemed optimal, the 23-year-old said: “Not ideal to come through that way. I was hoping I was going to get a bit more time out there to play. But I wish Sebastian all the best.

“From my side, I thought it was quite clean, a good serving performance, better on the return. Good first round.

“Definitely the courts here suit me a lot more than Queen’s did – a bit slower, a bit more time to feel my ground strokes. I was feeling comfortable and feeling like my game was only going to improve, my movement was getting better.”

Such is Draper’s status now that it is easy to forget by reaching the second round he has already equalled his best performance at Wimbledon, with this just his third SW19 victory.

Anything short of the quarter-finals here would be viewed as a disappointment, and the fourth seed saw a potential third-round danger eliminated before he had even taken to the court, with in-form Alexander Bublik – who he lost to at the French Open – defeated by Jaume Munar.

Jack Draper raced through (Adam Davy/PA)

Next up for Draper will be former finalist Marin Cilic, who may be a fading presence on tour these days at 36 but is likely to offer significantly more of a challenge than Baez.

Draper insisted his elevated status has not changed too much, although he was glad to get the tournament under way.

He said: “I kind of play every match like my life depends on it anyway. All the stuff around it, I haven’t really thought of. It’s almost better when you’re in the tournament than before the tournament.

“I obviously was aware of the build-up and all that sort of stuff. I think my preparation has been really good. I feel confident.

“I focus on the things that I can control. I’m doing all the right things on a daily basis and giving myself the best chance to go out there and do the best I can. That’s all I can do.

“Obviously I’m the one who wants to do amazingly well, as well. I put pressure on myself, too, in a good way.”

Baez has not won a tour-level match on grass for two years and he did not play an official warm-up event, so this was a kind draw even though the Argentinian was not far off being seeded at 38th in the rankings.

Draper stamped his authority from the off, breaking the Baez serve in the opening game and wrapping up the opening set in just 26 minutes.

The Argentinian’s slip came in the first game of the second set, and it was clear it had caused him pain, although he quickly picked himself up only to see more Draper forehands flying past him.

Baez had long chats with the trainer and doctor after the third and fifth games and, although he chose to carry on, another break of serve early in the third set proved the final straw.