England slip two down to India in five-match women’s T20 series

England suffered their second T20 defeat as half-centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur helped India claim a 24-run victory in Bristol.

Searching for a response following Saturday’s 97-run defeat in the opener, England reduced the tourists to 31 for three but Rodrigues took control with the bat, scoring 63 in a 93-run fourth-wicket partnership with Kaur before being dismissed by Lauren Bell.

However, Kaur’s unbeaten 63 from 40 balls enabled India to post a challenging scored of 181 for four.

England’s chase got off to a poor start as Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt all fell inside the first four overs.

Tammy Beaumont led the rebuild with 54 from 35 deliveries before being run out and although Sophie Ecclestone’s quickfire cameo in the final overs added 35, England could only manage 157 for seven, tumbling to their second loss of the five-match series.

An unchanged England side won the toss and opted to field first, getting off to a solid start when Shafali Verma flicked behind to Amy Jones off Lauren Filer to fall for just three runs in the second over.

Em Arlott then claimed the key wicket of Smriti Mandhana, with Bell taking an excellent catch at mid-on to dismiss Saturday’s centurion for 13, before returning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was caught by Filer off Bell for one.

However, Rodrigues spearheaded a brilliant response by smashing 63 – which included nine boundaries and one six – but in the 15th over she was eventually tempted by a teasing delivery from Bell and Dunkley made the catch.

However, India continued to pile on the runs in the final five overs and Richa Ghosh was dropped by Beaumont in the 17th over, but the batter made an excellent stop the following ball to stop Amanjot Kaur scoring a four.

Jemimah Rodrigues led the fightback (Nigel French/PA)

Amanjot Kaur found the boundary nine times to bring up 63 and along with Ghosh’s valuable unbeaten 32, the pair put on a 57 from 34 balls to leave England chasing 182.

England’s slipped to two for two when Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge were dismissed in quick succession and skipper Sciver-Brunt then followed for 13.

Beaumont brought up her half-century from 33 balls but her innings came to a close when she was run out, ending a 70-run stand with Jones.

The hosts were in deeper trouble when Alice Capsey chipped the ball to Arundhati Reddy off Shree Charani and the bowler claimed her second scalp just four balls later with a caught and bowled of Jones (32).

Arlott was dropped by Amanjot Kaur in the 16th over and although Ecclestone offered some stubborn resistance late on, she was run out off the final ball of the match.