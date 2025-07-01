Emma Raducanu looks to the past as she aims to beat Marketa Vondrousova again

Emma Raducanu can take inspiration from one of her best matches but knows she has her work cut out in a tricky second-round clash with former champion Marketa Vondrousova.

It will be deja vu for Raducanu, whose second-round win over Vondrousova at the All England Club in 2021 first made the wider tennis world sit up and take notice.

A few months later Raducanu’s life changed forever with her US Open triumph, while Vondrousova also knows a thing or two about shock grand slam successes having become the first unseeded women’s champion at Wimbledon two years ago.

The talented Czech, whose love of slice and drop shots makes her particularly dangerous on grass, could not be in better form, meanwhile, having beaten world number one Aryna Sabalenka – who is likely to be awaiting the winner in round three – and Australian Open champion Madison Keys on her way to the title in Berlin last month.

“She beat really top players,” said Raducanu. “It’s a really difficult match. Obviously has won Wimbledon, amazing grass-court player in general. I think I’m going to need to play very well to get over the line.”

Vondrousova has won their last two meetings, in the Billie Jean King Cup on clay in 2022 and earlier this season in Abu Dhabi, but Raducanu can look back with fondness on their only previous Wimbledon clash, which she won 6-2 6-4.

“I remember I played really good tennis,” said Raducanu. “I remember I played one of the best matches I’ve played. I was so aggressive, took the ball on.

“Obviously since then she’s won the Wimbledon title and had a lot more success on grass. I remember that was a big change, a big turning point for me.”

Vondrousova can empathise with Raducanu’s struggles over the past few years having made the French Open final as a teenager back in 2019.

She has also struggled with injury having twice had surgery on her wrist and then last year on her shoulder after losing in the first round in SW19 as defending champion.

Vondrousova said of the focus on Raducanu: “She had it way worse because she is from a bigger country. She had crazy pressure. I feel like she has it in every tournament all the time.

Emma Raducanu with coach Mark Petchey (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I feel like now she’s getting better and better. I feel like now she kind of found her way maybe into tennis and the matches again. I feel like she’s coming back where she belongs.

“She’s a great player. She has both a strong forehand, backhand. I expect a tough one on Wednesday. We’ll see. I’m just very happy to be back and have these kind of matches.”

There remains a great deal of attention on Raducanu’s coaching situation, but the 22-year-old could not be happier with how things are working out with current mentor Mark Petchey.

The former British number one first stepped in to help out in Miami in March and has balanced the role with his TV commitments.

“I’d give him 11 out of 10,” said Raducanu after beating British teenager Mimi Xu in the first round.

Oliver Tarvet will play Carlos Alcaraz (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“He’s been everything the last few months for me. I’ve really enjoyed being around him. He’s helped me so much on all fronts – tennis, off court.

“There was one hike we did in LA. We walked for two-and-a-half hours. We spoke. It was one of those really deep conversations where I was like, ‘OK, certain things I need to do better’.”

Raducanu was among a record-breaking seven British winners on day one, and all will try to go further on Wednesday.

Qualifier Oliver Tarvet has the most eye-catching draw against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz while Cameron Norrie will play 12th seed Frances Tiafoe.

Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Arthur Fery and Billy Harris all face unseeded opponents.