Defeats for Heather Watson and Johannus Monday on day two at Wimbledon

Heather Watson’s latest Wimbledon campaign ended in a marathon three-set defeat to 23rd seed Clara Tauson.

The 33-year-old was among the first British players to take to the court on day two as they looked to add more home success following a record-breaking Monday.

British number five Watson needed a wild card to compete at her 15th Championships after slipping to 143 in the rankings.

She recovered from going a break down to win the first set by reeling off five consecutive games.

But Dane Tauson, who had never previously won a match at the All England Club, broke early in the second to draw level.

Watson had a break point for a 2-0 lead in the decider but could not convert it, and she appeared to be wilting in the 32 degree heat as the match ticked past two hours.

Tauson, 22, broke twice down the home straight to wrap up a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory and condemn Watson to her ninth first-round defeat in SW19.

Heather Watson, right, was beaten after a two-hour battle (John Walton/PA)

Hull-born Johannus Monday also exited the tournament in the first round after a straight-sets loss to the American Tommy Paul on Court Three.

The 22-year-old received a wild card for both the men’s singles and doubles, and faced a significantly more experienced rival in the 28-year-old Paul, who is ranked 13th in the world and reached the quarter-final of the Championships last year.

Paul’s passage through the first round was fairly straightforward, and it took him an hour and 43 minutes to defeat the 6ft 6in tall Briton 6-4 6-4 6-2.

Monday saw seven British players record victories at the All England Club, the best tally on any day of the Championships in the open era.