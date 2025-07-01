Aitana Bonmati back with Spain Euros squad after treatment for viral meningitis

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has joined up with the Spain Euro 2025 squad in Switzerland after after being treated for viral meningitis.

Bonmati, who has won the Ballon d’Or for the past two years, was absent for her country’s 3-1 friendly win over Japan on Friday as she received treatment at a Madrid hospital. She was discharged on Sunday.

The Spanish Football Federation shared photos on social media of the 27-year-old arriving at the team hotel late on Monday.

A post on X read: “And when we thought the day had given its all… @AitanaBonmati trains again with @sefutbolfem in Switzerland. What a joy to have you back, Aita!”

The arrival of Bonmati, who has scored 30 times in 78 matches for her country, will be a big boost for the world champions, but it remains to be seen when she will be available to play.

Spain begin their Euros campaign in Bern on Thursday with a Group B fixture against Portugal.

They will then face Belgium in Thun on Monday before concluding the group phase against Italy back in Bern.