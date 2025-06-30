Tomos Williams forced out of Lions tour due to hamstring issue

The British and Irish Lions have suffered a hammer blow after Tomos Williams was ruled out of the rest of their tour to Australia with the hamstring problem sustained against Western Force on Saturday.

Ben White has been called up from the Scotland squad that is currently in New Zealand to fill the vacancy created by Williams’ injury, which occurred early in the second-half at Optus Stadium.

Two appearances into his debut Lions tour and Williams had laid down an early marker for Test selection at scrum-half with his two-try display in Perth placing him in pole position to face the Wallabies on July 19.

But the reigning Gallagher Premiership player of the season is now heading home to reduce Wales’ representation in Andy Farrell’s squad to a single player, Jac Morgan.

“Unfortunately Tomos has been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a hamstring injury. Ben White will join us from the Scotland squad and will fly over from New Zealand,” Farrell said.