Tearful former finalist Ons Jabeur retires with injury in Wimbledon first round

Two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur retired injured from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova.

The 30-year-old, who was beaten in the 2022 and 2023 finals, trailed 7-6 (5) 2-0 to the Bulgarian world number 111.

Jabeur was in tears before receiving treatment during a medical timeout in the first set of the match on Court 14.

The Tunisian, who was also a beaten finalist in the 2022 US Open, has endured a torrid time with injuries and plummeted to 59 in the rankings.

A shoulder issue led to a premature end to her 2024 season and, just three months into her return, she hobbled off court in tears at this year’s Miami Open after suffering a leg strain.