Katie Boulter rounds off record-breaking day at Wimbledon with stunning victory

Katie Boulter basked in one of the biggest wins of her career after joining the rest of the Brit Pack in the Wimbledon second round.

The British number two sank Spanish ninth seed Paula Badosa 6-2 3-6 6-4 for only her fourth win over a top-10 player, and her first in more than a year.

She said: “I mean, it’s certainly up there. Centre Court, Wimbledon, as a Brit, against a top-10 player, for me doesn’t get that much better.

Katie Boulter is through to the second round (Ben Whitley/PA)

“It is one of the reasons why I do play tennis, to win matches like that, and to have a go at the best in the world. I do feel like it is one of the best ones for sure in my career.

“I can’t tell you it’s the top one, because there’s been a few, but it’s definitely been top three.”

It meant seven heaven for Britain with Boulter and six other home stars through to round two, the highest total in a single day in the open era.

It was also sweet revenge for Boulter, who lost in three sets to Badosa in their only other meeting, at the French Open last year.

The 28-year-old had to wait until the early evening to start her match after Carlos Alcaraz’s four-and-a-half-hour marathon against Fabio Fognini.

But she seemed determined not to hang around, racing away with the first set in just 31 minutes, before the majority of the crowd had returned to Centre Court.

Badosa’s timing had seemed way off, but just as she rediscovered her rhythm, Boulter’s deserted her with three double faults from 30-15 gifting her opponent a break to level the match.

Boulter fell a break down in the decider but hit straight back and then struck at 5-4, breaking to 15 to win in an hour and 54 minutes.

Katie Boulter was the seventh British winner n Monday (Ben Whitley/PA)

However, she revealed: “I was bricking it completely.

“I’ve played a lot of matches recently where I started out great and kind of let it slip. I just tried to compete today and fight.”

Boulter will face Argentinian lucky loser Solana Sierra in the second round on Wednesday.