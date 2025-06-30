From Boulter and Burrage to Draper’s title tilt – the 23 Britons at Wimbledon

The biggest fortnight of the year for British tennis will see 22 home hopefuls try their luck in the Wimbledon main singles draws, the highest number since 1988.

Jack Draper goes into the tournament as a legitimate title challenger for the first time while the remainder range from teenage debutants to veterans potentially taking their final shot at SW19.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the home contenders.

Katie Boulter practises at Wimbledon (Ben Whitley/PA)





Jodie Burrage, 26, WR 154

Burrage missed much of last season, including the grass-court swing, with injury and is still trying to kick-start her comeback.

Jay Clarke, 26, WR 196

A first main draw appearance in three years for Clarke, who reached the second round in 2019 and played Roger Federer.

Oliver Crawford, 26, WR 248

It will be a grand-slam main-draw debut for Crawford, who switched nationality from American to British at the beginning of 2024.

Jack Draper is the men’s fourth seed (John Walton/PA)





Harriet Dart, 28, WR 152

Dart has made it to the third round of Wimbledon twice before, including last year, when she won a tense clash against Boulter. This season has been a struggle.

Dan Evans, 35, WR 154

The former British number one will make a 10th main-draw appearance. He needed a wild card after slipping down the rankings but has shown encouraging form.

Jacob Fearnley, 23, WR 51

The Scot’s incredible rise as a professional began on grass last year and has continued apace. Fearnley took a set off Novak Djokovic 12 months ago.

Arthur Fery is back at Wimbledon for a third time (Bradley Collyer/PA)





Billy Harris, 30, WR 151

An inspiring story of perseverance, Harris made his Wimbledon debut last year as a wild card and is into the main draw of a grand slam on ranking for the first time.

Fran Jones, 24, WR 122

A strong season so far for Jones, who is missing several fingers and toes because of a rare genetic condition but is close to breaking into the top 100 for the first time.

Sonay Kartal, 23, WR 51

Kartal has made huge strides since reaching the third round of Wimbledon as a qualifier last summer, including winning a first WTA Tour title.

Hannah Klugman is making her debut in the senior draw (John Walton/PA)





George Loffhagen, 24, WR 293

A former leading junior, Loffhagen made his main draw debut two years ago and has been rewarded for good form on the lower tours with a wild card.

Johannus Monday, 23, WR 224

A 6ft 6in left-hander from Hull, Monday will make his grand-slam debut after starring on the US college circuit and making a strong start to his professional career.

Cameron Norrie, 29, WR 61

Clay revitalised the fortunes of former British number one Norrie, who defeated Draper at Wimbledon last year and is a former semi-finalist.

Jack Pinnington Jones is another British debutant (Jacob King/PA)





Emma Raducanu, 22, WR 40

Back at British number one following an encouraging few months, Raducanu is very at home on grass but has been handed an extremely tough draw.

Henry Searle, 19, WR 421

Big-serving Searle became the first home champion of the boys’ singles at Wimbledon in more than 60 years in 2023 and made his senior debut last year.

Mika Stojsavljevic, 16, WR 796

The tall, big-striking teenager emphasised her potential by winning the US Open girls’ singles title last year and is a major prospect.

Oliver Tarvet was the sole Briton to come through qualifying (John Walton/PA)





Heather Watson, 33, WR 143

A wild card means Watson will appear in the main draw at Wimbledon for a 15th straight edition. Results have been hard to come by but she loves playing on grass.