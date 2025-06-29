Wimbledon talking points: Raducanu faces number one fight and Draper eyes glory

The strawberries are being picked and the Pimm’s prepared as Wimbledon gears up for another fortnight of grass-court drama.

Carlos Alcaraz is bidding for a third men’s singles title in a row, while defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova will hope returning to the lawns of SW19 can help her find form.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five key talking points.

Alcaraz v Sinner

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz produced a French Open final classic (Jon Buckle/PA)

Who needs the big four?

Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner treated tennis fans to a final for the ages at the French Open, with the Spaniard saving three match points before finally getting the better of his rival in a fifth-set tie-break.

Sinner is yet to reach a Wimbledon final but the young duo are a level above the rest of the men’s game at the moment so it would be no surprise at all if a repeat final is on the cards.

Draper’s moment?

Jack Draper is ready for his Wimbledon campaign (John Walton/PA)

It is approaching the 10-year anniversary of Andy Murray’s second singles title, and this year appears to be the best chance of a home champion since.

Jack Draper has gone from dangerous floater to bona fide challenger for the biggest titles over the past year.

He has already ticked off a first Masters 1000 crown at Indian Wells and, with home support, a game well suited to grass and a top-four seeding, his stock could barely be higher.

Battle of the Brits

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter practised together on Sunday at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Emma Raducanu goes into Wimbledon as the British women’s number one having ended Katie Boulter’s two-year reign earlier this month, but she faces an immediate battle to hold on to her status.

Raducanu reached the fourth round last year and has more ranking points to defend than Boulter, who was knocked out in round two.

Also in the mix is Sonay Kartal, who made the third round as a qualifier last year and has soared into the top 50.

But none of the trio are seeded and the draw has not been kind.

Home fans have a bumper 23 singles players to cheer on, including teenage trio Mimi Xu, Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic.

Title for the taking

Aryna Sabalenka (right) and Coco Gauff (left) are looking for their first title in SW19 (John Walton/PA)





But curiously none of those have been at Wimbledon, where Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova and Krejcikova have emerged as three surprise champions in succession.

Seven different women have lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish since Serena Williams won in 2015 and 2016, so could another unexpected winner be on the cards?

Last hurrah for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will hope his grass-court nous will serve him well (John Walton/PA)





Although he has lost to Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon the last two years, he was agonisingly close in 2023, and last year he was still recovering from knee surgery.

His grass-court nous will give him an advantage over most of the field, while he has performed strongly at both grand slams this season, reaching the semi-finals both times.

Alcaraz and Sinner are unquestionably favourites, but do not rule out Djokovic.