Jack Pinnington Jones: From carpooling with Jack Draper to reaching Wimbledon

Jack Pinnington Jones’ path to Wimbledon has taken him from early morning training trips with Jack Draper to the now customary stint at college in the United States.

Once a top-10 junior and the best of his age in Britain, Pinnington Jones will make his first appearance in the men’s singles at the All England Club on Tuesday against Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry.

The 22-year-old only left Texas Christian University (TCU) a month ago having decided to skip his final year and turn professional but has already impressed on grass, reaching his first final on the second tier Challenger Tour in Ilkley earlier this month and rising to a career high of 281 in the rankings.

If TCU sounds familiar it is because it is also the alma mater of Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley, with the latter rocketing up the rankings since leaving last year.

“Cam recruited me even before I was looking at colleges,” said Pinnington Jones. “He’s always been great to the younger guys in British tennis.

“I was on the team for two years with Jake so he’s one of my best friends. To see him have the rise he’s had was special. It didn’t shock me to see him in the top 100, as quickly as it was was a bit surprising but I’m just happy for him.

“Those guys are big inspirations and I want to be up there with them and have a little TCU core, that would be awesome and it almost gives me a bit more confidence knowing that those guys are doing it so why can’t I, if I put in the same work and focus and have good people around me.”

Dan Evans was among those to question Pinnington Jones’ decision not to turn professional earlier, but the Surrey player has no doubt he made the right decision.

“I didn’t feel I was mature enough to do it at that age,” he said. “I was watching all my friends go there (to college) and improving. I chatted to my parents about it and we were like, ‘If you’re good enough to be a tennis player and you still want to be, you’ll get there’.

“We all decided as a family that college feels like the right fit. Looking back, it’s the best decision I could have made for myself.”

He is one of seven British players in the men’s singles to have gone to US college, with Johannus Monday, Oliver Tarvet and Oliver Crawford also making their debuts.

One of the first people to congratulate him on his wild card, meanwhile, was British number one Draper.

The pair have been friends since their teenage years, with Pinnington Jones saying: “He used to pick me up on his way into training when he passed his driving test and I hadn’t passed mine.

“He hates sitting in traffic so he’d always be at my house at like 6.30am. It was brutal. I wouldn’t hit until 11 and I’d be at the NTC (National Tennis Centre) at 7am. Him doing what he’s doing in tennis is amazing to see.”

Pinnington Jones was put in charge of the music selection while Draper sought the fastest route.

“He’s got better,” said Pinnington Jones with a smile when asked about Draper’s driving skills.

“I’ve seen him at his worst when he’d just passed his test. He was probably a bit too confident but he’s a good driver. It was good times. He really liked Skepta so I’d always try to please him. I’m quite into my house music but at 6.30am it’s tough to be pumping house music.”

Another man who will be watching with interest from afar is Andy Murray, who used to mentor Pinnington Jones through his management agency.

“I played golf at his golf club (on Friday) and he said hello and good luck,” said Pinnington Jones.

“Andy’s a great guy. Obviously he was a childhood idol growing up and he’s always been very supportive. I’m sure I could ping him a message asking questions any time. I’m still a bit starstruck by him so I don’t do it that much but he’s amazing.”