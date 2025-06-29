Enzo Maresca ‘very proud’ as Chelsea book last-eight berth

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was proud of his team after beating Benfica in extraordinary, weather-hit circumstances to reach the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

The Blues eventually ran out 4-1 winners after extra-time in a last-16 tie in Charlotte which was suspended for almost two hours due to a thunderstorm.

Chelsea had been just four minutes away from victory following Reece James’s stunning free-kick when the players were taken off the field at the Bank of America Stadium.

Benfica benefited from the break and forced extra-time with a controversial Angel Di Maria penalty after play finally resumed.

The game swung back in Chelsea’s favour after the Portuguese giants had Gianluca Prestianni sent off and Christopher Nkunku gave them a decisive lead. Breakaway goals from Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wrapped up the win.

Maresca told DAZN: “I’m very proud. The performance for me was top until the last five minutes when they stopped the game, and when we restarted (it was) a completely a different game.

“When you are inside for more than one hour it’s not easy but, 1-1, we continued to play and, at the end, I think the reward was one that we deserve.”

The players were pictured riding exercise bikes and kicking balls in the dressing room during the enforced break.

Maresca said: “Especially when it’s 85 minutes, five minutes to go, it’s very difficult.

Benfica’s Angel Di Maria, front, and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo battle for the ball (Nell Redmond/AP)

“But we tried to keep them in the best way we could in that moment and, at the end, we are in the last eight teams here in this competition and we are very happy.”

Chelsea will return to Philadelphia, where they played two group games, to face Brazilian side Palmeiras in the quarter-finals on Friday.

“Now we need to recover players, recover the energy and go again,” said Maresca.

Moises Caicedo delivered an influential performance but will miss the next game after being booked for a second time in the tournament.

Caicedo said of the team’s prospects: “We believe. We know this a tough tournament but, the thing is, we’re working hard and doing well. At the end, we’re going to see why we (are still) here.”

Reflecting on the weather delay, the Ecuadorian said: “We were talking in the dressing room. The thing was (to stay) focused the whole game. I’m so happy because we did it.”