England prepare for European Women’s Championship by thrashing Jamaica

England signed off their last assignment before the European Women’s Championship in style with a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Jamaica at the King Power Stadium.

The Lionesses were looking to gather some momentum before they face France in their Euros curtain-raiser next Saturday and were more or less out of sight at the half-time whistle.

Ella Toone struck twice from distance either side of Lucy Bronze’s header to give England a three-goal lead at the break, but things could have been different if Kayla McKenna’s effort for the visitors had not been ruled out by VAR for offside at 1-0.

England fans cheered when Lauren James was introduced midway through the second period for her first minutes since suffering a hamstring injury in April.

England still had room for more though. Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo, Aggie Beever-Jones and Beth Mead also got in on the act to give England the perfect send off before they attempt to defend their European crown.

As expected, the home side started in dominant fashion and twice came close through Jess Carter and Stanway from outside the box.

However, it was not long before England made the breakthrough. Toone picked up the ball in space and curled one beyond the despairing dive of Liya Brooks to open the scoring in the 10th minute.

Ella Toone, right, scored twice in the rout of Jamaica (David Davies/PA)

For all of England’s early dominance, the visitors thought they had an equaliser out of nowhere until VAR gave Sarina Wiegman’s side a reprieve.

Amelia van Zanten’s corner was nudged on by Allyson Swaby and into the path of McKenna, whose shot deflected off Alex Greenwood and trickled over the line.

The players ran off to celebrate, but VAR showed Kalyssa van Zanten was stood in an offside position and in the line of sight of goalkeeper Hannah Hampton when the shot came in as referee Franziska Wildfeuer ruled the goal out.

Aggie Beever-Jones celebrates scoring England’s sixth goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England rubbed salt in the wound and doubled their lead, Jess Carter crossing on to the head of Bronze as she nodded into a empty goal after Brooks came racing off her line.

The hosts continued to pepper the Jamaica goal, Bronze’s clever flick setting beautifully for Lauren Hemp to fire against the post 10 minutes before the break while Russo then hit the upright shortly after.

The Lionesses were 3-0 up in first-half stoppage time when Toone curled another great effort from the edge of the area for her second via a post.

Beth Mead wrapped up the victory for the Lionesses (Breadley Collyer/PA)

England’s fourth came 14 minutes into the second half. Brooks and the Jamaica defence did well to deny a barrage of pressure initially, but could not stop Stanway’s bullet effort into the roof of the net.

The defending European champions showed no mercy, James making an instant impact after coming off the bench and floated an inch-perfect cross for Russo to head home at the far post.

England rounded off an easy afternoon in Leicester when Beever-Jones climbed off the bench and poked beyond Brooks before Mead fired home in stoppage time.