Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova prepares for her last dance in SW19

Petra Kvitova needed to say the words out loud to ensure she could relax and enjoy her final Wimbledon.

The two-time women’s singles champion only returned to the sport in February following the birth of son Petr a year ago but announced last week that she plans to call it a day after the US Open later this summer.

Kvitova is a former world number two and winner of 31 titles but her name will always be associated most with Wimbledon.

She was a shy 21-year-old from small-town Czech Republic when she stunned Maria Sharapova in 2011, while she produced one of the most dominant final performances in Wimbledon history three years later, thumping Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-0.

“I wasn’t really planning anything when I came back,” said Kvitova of her decision.

“I was just thinking I go how it goes. I do this year, maybe maximum next year. That’s when I knew that I will not carry on for a long time because I was already tired before and tennis is a very difficult sport, and of course with a baby it’s not that easy, and I’m not that young any more as well.

“My body, it’s struggling a little bit, it’s just too much probably. I had the time when I said, ‘OK, I’m done, I don’t want to put myself in this situation’.

“I wanted to enjoy Wimbledon. I wanted to know, even for myself, that it will be my last Wimby because it’s so many great memories I have – even the bad ones.

“Most important are the two great ones. It’s always been my special tournament and that’s why I wanted to say it out loud before it starts.”

Asked for her favourite All England Club memory, the 35-year-old cites the moments before she clinched the trophy for the first time.

“I think it was the first one, when I had 5-4 and I was going to serve for the match,” she said.

“I do remember I was sitting on the bench and I was telling myself it’s maybe just one chance in my life so I should try to do it.

“Those wins were the most I could wish for and it was very special to win it for a second time as well. Since then I always wanted to have the feeling again. Probably that’s why I was sometimes struggling as well in the first rounds. I put too much pressure on me. Sometimes it was very sad.”

Kvitova said she will not miss the travel or the pre-match nerves – “sometimes I was white as a wall” – but she has never grown tired of tennis.

“I will miss tennis itself,” she said ahead of a first-round match against 10th seed Emma Navarro on Tuesday.

“It’s a beautiful sport, it’s something which you need everything – hands, legs, mind – to be really ready and you are alone on the court.

“I’m not sure how I’m going to feel but every time stepping here in Wimbledon it’s very, very special. This time will be a different special for sure but definitely I will enjoy it.”