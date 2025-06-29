Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn set for September rematch in London

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will clash again in a rematch in September at a yet-to-be-named venue in London.

Eubank Jr was given the verdict by unanimous decision after their thrilling contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

The first bout rekindled memories of their fathers’ fierce rivalry, taking place 35 years after Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn had first fought.

The encounter in April between the two sons lived up to all expectation after the explosive nature of their fathers’ two fights three decades earlier.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been touted again to host the event, but Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested Wembley as a possibility.

Hearn told Ring magazine: “Spurs is contracted – it’s a fantastic stadium and it worked extremely well the first time.

“Obviously, it was sold out and this fight’s even bigger, so you could possibly look at Wembley to increase the capacity.”

Chris Eubank Jr, top centre, celebrates his unanimous points victory over Conor Benn in their first encounter (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The weight limit for the rematch has not been confirmed, while Eubank Sr has been scathing of the British Boxing Board of Control and Matchroom for allowing the first fight to take place at the middleweight – 160lbs – limit.

Eubank Sr claimed his son, who normally fights at 175lbs, was dangerously dehydrated for the first bout. Benn had never fought above super-welterweight (154lbs) before the first meeting.

Eubank Sr said on his YouTube channel: “If the Boxing Board of Control do not do what they are supposed to do, which is to block fights from happening which do not abide by the weights and the rules. You are baboons!”

The first fight had been initially scheduled for October 2022, but was postponed after Benn tested positive for banned substance comifene and subsequently suspended.

Benn denied intentional doping and his suspension was lifted after being cleared by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP).

An independent report said Benn’s failed drugs test could have been caused by a “highly elevated consumption” of eggs and at a press conference for the first fight Eubank hit Benn with an egg in his face as they traded insults.