Austrian Grand Prix delayed after Carlos Sainz’s car catches fire

The start of the Austrian Grand Prix was delayed by 15 minutes after Carlos Sainz’s Williams caught fire in the pit lane.

Sainz, due to start from a lowly 19th on the grid at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, stalled ahead of the formation lap.

The Spaniard eventually got going, following assistance from the marshals, but when he stopped at the end of the pits the rear of his Williams was momentarily on fire.

Williams mechanics arrived on the scene and promptly put out the blaze with Sainz still in his cockpit.

The former Ferrari driver was wheeled back to his garage and retired from the race before it had even begun.

“Game over, Carlos, jump out,” came from the message from his race engineer, Gaetan Jego.

Williams team principal James Vowles had his head in his hands on the team’s pit-wall.

A delay followed with pole-sitter Lando Norris bidding to convert his third pole position of the season into a victory which would kickstart his stuttering world championship charge.