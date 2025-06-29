Aitana Bonmati discharged from hospital after being treated for viral meningitis

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been discharged from hospital after being treated for viral meningitis.

With Euro 2025 scheduled to start on Wednesday, the 27-year-old Barcelona player will join her national team’s training camp in the coming days.

World champions Spain begin their campaign on Thursday with a Group B fixture against Portugal in Bern.

Bonmati, who has won the Ballon d’Or for the past two years, was absent for her country’s 3-1 friendly win over Japan on Friday.

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati, right, in action against England in February (Zac Goodwin/PA)

She posted a picture on Instagram of herself watching the match, which was played in the Spanish city of Leganes, from a hospital bed.

A statement from the Spanish football federation read: “After several days in hospital with viral meningitis, Aitana Bonmati has been discharged from hospital and will join the Spanish national team’s training camp in the coming days.”

Bonmati was a key member of the Spain squad which won the 2023 World Cup – following victory over England in the final – and the 2024 Nations League.

Speaking after the friendly against Japan, Spain head coach Montse Tome, whose side also face Belgium and Italy in the Euro 2025 group stage, said: “She’s an extremely important player for us and we will wait for her, no matter what, as long as we have to.”