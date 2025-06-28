Thunderstorm forces players off in Chelsea’s CWC last-16 clash with Benfica

Chelsea’s bid to reach the Club World Cup quarter-finals was delayed as their clash with Benfica in Charlotte was interrupted by a thunderstorm on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side were leading 1-0 and just four minutes away from securing their place in the last eight when the referee took players off the field at the Bank of America Stadium.

Captain Reece James had broken the deadlock with a superb free-kick in 64th minute, rewarding Chelsea for a dominant display.

Yet as the final whistle neared, the sky darkened and a game which had largely been played in sweltering 32C heat was halted.

It is the latest of a number of matches in the tournament to have been paused because of a thunderstorm.

The winner of the game, when completed, will face Brazilian side Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday.