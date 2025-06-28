Emma Raducanu plays down expectations ahead of ‘dangerous’ Wimbledon opener

Emma Raducanu played down expectations for another deep Wimbledon run ahead of a “very dangerous” first-round match on Monday.

The 22-year-old made the fourth round here last year in her biggest moment since winning the US Open in 2021 but has been dealing with some difficult personal news and a niggling back problem.

And Raducanu – who insisted she is “just good friends” with US Open doubles partner Carlos Alcaraz – will find herself in the position of senior player to be shot at on Court One on Monday when she takes on 17-year-old British debutante Mimi Xu.

Emma Raducanu will face Mimi Xu in her opening match (John Walton/PA)

“I think it’s a very dangerous match, very difficult,” said Raducanu. “I think Mimi is a really, really good player. I practised with her a few times. A lot of weapons. Also moves really well.

“For her it’s one where there’s nothing to lose. I remember when I had my first Wimbledon here and I was 18. It’s a great feeling. You just feel completely fearless.

“So I think for me it’s going to be a challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to and I’m ready for.”

Xu is the oldest of three exciting teenagers representing Britain in the women’s draw along with 16-year-olds Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic.

Mika Stojsavljevic has shown promise in her fledgling career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raducanu burst onto the global stage here four years ago with a run to the last 16, and she said: “It does feel like a long time ago. A lot has happened in the last four years.

“It’s good to see a new generation. It keeps us on our toes. It keeps us hungry to improve. It’s just healthy competition between all of us. I know I’m going to have to bring a really good level of tennis on Monday if I want to get through it.”

Xu, from Swansea, is also of Chinese heritage, and Raducanu added: “Mimi’s mum has always been really nice to me. I speak to her in Chinese. It’s good practice for me. I get to try and improve my Mandarin, which is good.

“I hit with her a few times at the NTC (National Tennis Centre), especially at the end of last year during the pre-season. Really good hits, really difficult. She’s also a really nice girl. I got to know her at (Billie Jean King) Cup last year. It will be interesting to play her on Monday.”

Mimi Xu provides a tricky test for Raducanu (John Walton/PA)

Raducanu admitted her back still is not 100 per cent, with a mixed grass-court season seeing her reach the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club to reclaim the British number one ranking from Katie Boulter before pulling out of Berlin and losing early in Eastbourne.

“Truthfully I don’t expect much from myself this year (at Wimbledon),” she said. “I know I’ve just been dealing with certain things. I just want to go out there and embrace the moment. I want to embrace the occasion.

“I know there’s not many opportunities to be playing at Wimbledon. You get it once a year and for a finite amount of time. I’m just looking forward to going out there and feeling the surroundings and the atmosphere.

“Right now I’m just happy to be at Wimbledon. I think that is a great motivation to just keep going and deal with everything else afterwards.”

Also facing the forecast hot temperatures on Monday will be Boulter, who takes on ninth seed Paula Badosa on Centre Court.

Katie Boulter faces the seeded Paula Badosa first up (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It is a very tough draw for the 28-year-old, who chose to skip Eastbourne to prioritise trying to have a good run at Wimbledon.

Boulter said: “I do feel like I can play very well on these courts and I don’t think that a seed is going to want to see me in their part of the draw either for a first round.

“I’m very, very excited. I feel like it’s a totally different situation for me coming in this year. I’m not seeded. I’m kind of like a dark horse and I like that feeling. I do like the fact that I can go out and swing free and I’ve got nothing to lose.”