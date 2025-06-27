‘Gareth!’ – Oliver Tarvet qualifies for Wimbledon and lets slip college in-joke

Oliver Tarvet admits he is in trouble with his college team-mates for sharing their in-joke on the global stage.

The 21-year-old achieved the biggest moment by far of his fledgling tennis career on Thursday by becoming the only British player to come through qualifying for Wimbledon.

Tarvet is studying at the University of San Diego and he left all but a few onlookers baffled by shouting out ‘Gareth’ at moments during his final-round victory over Belgian player Alexander Blockx on Thursday.

While Tarvet, who at world number 719 is only the 33rd highest ranked man in Britain, did not want to explain too much, it appears the reference is to former Wales and Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale.

“College is obviously a little more energetic than maybe the pro tour,” said Tarvet.

“And it’s just who I am. It’s what gives me success, being a little more energetic, a little bit more fiery than most players.

“I find it pretty funny out there. My team-mates were laughing and they were blowing up our group chat because I was saying it in Wimbledon last round of qualifications.

“(People are) going to have to wonder, I’m sorry. My team-mates were already annoyed at me for how much information I gave out. It’s just the inside joke to keep guys accountable of their decision-making, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Gareth Bale may have played an unlikely peripheral role as Oliver Tarvet qualified for Wimbledon (Nick Potts/PA)

Tarvet was not a standout junior but following the likes of Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley onto the US college circuit has allowed him to flourish.

Of the 13 British men in the singles draw, seven have taken the college route into the professional game and Tarvet said: “I owe pretty much everything to the University of San Diego.

“They’re so knowledgeable, such great people. I feel like I have improved not only as a tennis player but also as a person, they’ve taught me a lot of values that I didn’t value going into college.

“It’s just been really great over there and I’ve enjoyed every second. That’s why it’s something really important for me. A lot of people have asked me, ‘Oh, you’re gonna go pro now’, and unless something drastic happens, I really want to go back there because it’s where I’m happiest.”

The downside for Tarvet is that continued participation in college tournaments is contingent on him staying largely amateur, meaning he can only claim 10,000 dollars (approximately £7,300) of a guaranteed £66,000 in prize money, plus expenses.

Oliver Tarvet could face Carlos Alcaraz in round two (John Walton/PA)

The rules have been the subject of legal cases, and Tarvet said: “There’s been complaints about it but I don’t want to speak too much about it, I don’t want to overstep anything.

“In my opinion, I’ve worked hard to get this money and I don’t really feel like it’s undeserved, the money that I’ve got. So I think it would be good to see a change in the rules.”

Should Tarvet beat fellow qualifier Leandro Riedi and elevate the prize money to £99,000, he would more than likely get a crack at two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

“Obviously it’s cool but I’m not going think too much about it,” said Tarvet. “Everyone at this level is just really, really good. And if I’m not focused on Monday and I don’t put in a good performance, I’m sorry, I’m just not going to win.

“It would be a lot of fun (facing Alcaraz) but, at the same time, I’m keeping that in the far side of my brain.”