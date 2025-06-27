British and Irish Lions urged to ‘create moments’ ahead of Australia tour opener

The British and Irish Lions have been urged to create memories when they play their first fixture on Australian soil against Western Force on Saturday.

The Lions are eager to kickstart their tour after falling 28-24 to Argentina in the Dublin opener as they build towards the Test series against the Wallabies, which begins in Brisbane on July 19.

Although they may be the worst performing of Australia’s Super Rugby sides this season, the Force have been reinforced by the presence of six Wallabies who have been released for the Optus Stadium showdown.

Scrum coach John Fogarty highlights the importance of the Lions rewarding their supporters – more than 30,000 are expected to head Down Under – after seeing the Aviva Stadium turn red last Friday.

“The lads need to create moments for people to get behind,” said Fogarty, who oversaw a dominant scrum performance against the Pumas.

“Whether it’s in a scrum or off a line-out or attacking play or defensive play, we need to make sure we’re creating moments that capture the minds of the people that matter most. That’s the plan.

“It’s an amazing thing, the Lions. You get behind it instantly. It was disappointing against Argentina because you feel like you’re letting people down a little bit due to the performance and the result.”

Fogarty believes the Lions will be better for another week together, enabling them to build familiarity with each other.

“There were little things around mentality. Sometimes you come into a game, it’s a big occasion and you’re in your head a bit and not playing the game on instinct,” he said.

“That’s why this week has been so important, we’ve been getting more cohesive and a bit more in synch so that come game day we can play off instincts. It should all become more natural to us.”