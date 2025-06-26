This is going to be Michael 2.0 – Van Gerwen ‘excited’ to return in New York

Michael van Gerwen is ready to launch “Michael 2.0” as he returns to darts after more than a month off.

Van Gerwen is back at the oche for the US Darts Masters in New York in what is his first tournament since the final round of weekly Premier League nights in Sheffield on May 22.

The Dutchman, who will wear a new shirt at the Madison Square Garden event, has taken time away from the game to deal with his divorce from wife Daphne.

But he is ready to get back into action in an event he has won twice before.

“This is going to be a new Michael. Michael 2.0,” he said. “I am really excited, everyone knows I have had very tough times, still going on, but I am dealing with it, living by the moment.

“I still love what I do. I play darts. We all need to understand one thing, there is only one thing I love more and that is my kids.

“I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t here to win, I want to come here and put my head on something else, that is something that is really important.

“I also need to be realistic, I have never been in this situation, never had so many weeks of not playing competitive darts. My head says something else, my head says I have to smash it.”

Van Gerwen will be in a strong field that also includes Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price.

Humphries is yet to win this event but is desperate to add it to his collection.

“It’s great to be back, it’s such an iconic venue, I always look forward to this one most on the World Series,” the world number one said.

“This is the one all the players want to win, it is really special.

“For me to put my name on that trophy would mean a lot to me, so it’s something I’m desperate to do.

“Hopefully I can tick another thing off the CV that I have always wanted to win.”

Nathan Aspinall is also playing and hinted he has a better chance of winning without his wife and the distraction of the bright lights of New York.

“It’s great to come to America, normally my wife has been with me, but I’m on my own so it’s a bit different to previous years,” Aspinall said.

“I think I’m going to be a bit more focused on the tournament itself than previous years, which hopefully means I can go and win it.”