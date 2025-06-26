Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter share opening round lead at Rocket Classic

Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter share the lead after the opening day of the Rocket Classic after carding bogey-free rounds of 62 at Detroit Golf Club.

Both America’s Roy and 20-year-old South African Potgieter, who started on the back nine, eagled the 578-yard par-five 17th hole and made eight further birdies to reach 10 under par.

Australia’s Min Woo Lee and the United States pair Mark Hubbard and Max Greyserman sit one shot back while Zach Johnson, a former Masters and Open champion, is among a cluster of players on seven under par.

It was a forgettable day for fellow two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, who is seven shots off the pace and bemoaned his short game, including a trio of three-putts on the back nine.

He said in quotes on the PGA Tour’s website: “(I) putted like a blind man, honestly.

“It’s just an uncomfortable feeling, shoving everything and not being able to square up the face. It’s tough.”