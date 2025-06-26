Henry Pollock to make first British and Irish Lions start against Western Force

Henry Pollock will make his first start for the British and Irish Lions in Saturday’s opening fixture on Australian soil against Western Force in Perth.

Pollock made his debut off the bench in Friday’s 28-24 defeat by Argentina at the Aviva Stadium and the 20-year-old rising star of English rugby features at number eight in an early opportunity to press his claim for Test selection.

Lions captain Maro Itoje has been stood down for this weekend so hooker Dan Sheehan leads the team at Optus Stadium, having skippered Ireland for the first time against Wales in this year’s Six Nations.

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan will captain the British and Irish Lions (Evan Treacy/PA)

Sheehan is one of five starters who will make their Lions debuts with his Ireland team-mates Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier completing the list.

There are two survivors from the side that faced the Pumas in Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne, although on this occasion they have been switched to inside centre and blindside flanker respectively.

“Dan Sheehan gets the opportunity to lead the side against Western Force, which is a great honour for him and his family – so congratulations to Dan as he captains the side on his Lions debut,” Itoje said.

“We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides, so we expect them to be at their best.”