Henry Pollock tipped to fly high on the biggest stage by Lions boss Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell insists Henry Pollock has the temperament to thrive on the biggest stage after giving the England star his first start for the British and Irish Lions.

Pollock made his Lions debut as a replacement in the 28-24 defeat by Ireland that opened the tour and has now been promoted to number eight for Saturday’s first fixture on Australian soil against Western Force in Perth.

At 20-years-old the swaggering Northampton back row is the squad’s youngest player and less than six months ago he was playing in the Under 20 Six Nations.

Maro Itoje described his England team-mate as a “pest” when he was called into the senior camp during the Championship and Farrell has urged him to remain fearless.

“Henry’s not been a pest, definitely not! He’s been great,” said Farrell, who has given Pollock permission to continue doing his famous try celebrations.

“He’s hungry to learn and that’s perfect because you can see that he’s got a real point of difference.

“He sees things quickly and acts upon that. His line running is pretty good. His awareness of space, how sharp he is in his mind and his athletic abilities are up there with the other lads in the squad.

“He’s hungry to make a difference the whole time. But he also understands what parts of his game he needs to improve. He’s got a great attitude.

“He’s certainly not overawed. I mean, I love that. You want kids to be themselves and he’s just being himself. He doesn’t know any different.

“But he’s a humble kid as well. He doesn’t think he’s got it all, far from it. You want people with confidence and belief because that helps when he takes the field.

“You don’t want a kid to go under the radar and in three weeks’ time just settle into a side. You pick him for a reason.

“He’s a Lion just like the eldest player. There’s no difference whatsoever. His character is infectious to everyone. He’s a great lad.”

Itoje led the Lions against the Pumas in Dublin but the England captain has been stood down against the Force, resulting in Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan being placed in charge with Scott Cummings and Joe McCarthy forming the second row partnership.

“It’s a matter of giving people a chance. If leaders of the squad fall over along the way you have got to have plans,” Farrell said.

Maro Itoje led the Lions against Argentina but the England captain has been stood down against Western Force (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We have got a lot of good second rows and Maro is a team player, he knows people have to get going and people have to show their hand as well. That competition will make him and the rest of the players fight a little bit harder.”

Finn Russell, the early favourite to take the fly-half duties for the first Test against the Wallabies on July 19, makes his first appearance of the tour, forming a half-back partnership with Tomos Williams.

“Finn’s game understanding and game control are top drawer. He has an ability to see space that allows him to think quicker than most,” Farrell said.

Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Ryan are all expected to recover from minor injuries in time for Wednesday’s clash with the Reds while Toulouse full-back Blair Kinghorn should arrive into camp on Monday.