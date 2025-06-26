Ederson describes Manchester City exit rumours as ‘fake news’

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has dismissed speculation he could leave the club as “fake news”.

The Brazilian has one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old has spent the past eight years at City and helped the club win 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

“My future is here,” Ederson said. “Some friends send me lots of news, but 99 per cent is fake news.

“I understand you guys, you need the news, to put a ‘like’ on social media but there’s a lot of fake news around my name.

“My head is here. It stays with City. It means everything to go back to the Premier League and to try to win the Champions League as well. My mind is staying in the club.”

Ederson’s comments come after number two keeper Stefan Ortega, who also has just one year remaining, refused to discuss his future when asked during City’s Club World Cup campaign earlier this week.

The 32-year-old German has largely remained in Ederson’s shadow during his three years at the club.

“It’s quite early for that question,” Ortega told media in the United States. “I can’t say anything about that, it’s too early.”

City endured a frustrating 2024-25 season, failing to defend their league title after four successive triumphs and exiting the Champions League before the last 16.

In response the club have been overseeing a squad overhaul and it is not yet clear whether either goalkeeper is part of the long-term plans or if any contract negotiations are under way.

Asked specifically about Ederson at his press conference to preview Thursday’s game against Juventus in Orlando, manager Pep Guardiola said he did not know whether the Brazilian would stay beyond next season.

He said: “I don’t know, but I am so pleased with what I am seeing in the training sessions and he is with us.

“He has had a spectacular decade with us and his contribution has been massive in many aspects.”