Barbora Krejcikova picks up injury scare ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Barbora Krejcikova is an injury doubt ahead of her Wimbledon title defence after withdrawing from the Eastbourne Open due to a thigh problem.

The world number 17, who defeated Jasmine Paolini in the women’s singles final at SW19 last year, was due to face France’s Varvara Gracheva in the quarter-finals at Devonshire Park.

Czech player Krejcikova initially felt the issue on Wednesday during her second-round victory over Britain’s Jodie Burrage.

The injury worsened overnight and, with her opening match at Wimbledon scheduled for Tuesday, the 29-year-old is awaiting the outcome of a scan.

“I’m very sorry to have to withdraw from my quarter-final today in Eastbourne as I’m having some soreness in my right thigh,” said Krejcikova.

“Overnight it just didn’t get any better; it actually got worse. I think it’s better with Wimbledon in the next couple of days just to rest it and to see what’s going on and to resolve that.”

Krejcikova played two gruelling, three-set singles matches on the south coast.

Having saved two match points en route to defeating British number four Harriet Dart in two hours and 40 minutes in round one, the second seed saved three more in her tie-break triumph over Burrage, which lasted two hours and 24 minutes.