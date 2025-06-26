5 players to watch at the Women’s European Championship in Switzerland

England will look to defend their European title when they get their campaign started against France on July 5 in Zurich, the same day Wales kick off their first major tournament against the Netherlands in Lucerne.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the players to watch after the 2025 Women’s Euros get started in Switzerland with the Iceland v Finland tournament opener on July 2.

Hannah Hampton (England)

The Chelsea goalkeeper enters her first major tournament as England’s number one with the weight of a nation’s expectations on her shoulders, but insists she will shrug off the pressure.

Hampton, 24, was already edging out Euro 2022 winner and fan favourite Mary Earps as Sarina Wiegman’s first choice between the sticks, but after the latter’s shock international retirement last month she now finds herself, with 15 caps, the only Lionesses keeper in Switzerland to have won any.

Hampton has said she is aiming to live up to Earps’ legacy, but has the opportunity to forge one entirely of her own this summer.

Carrie Jones (Wales)

Carrie Jones will look to help Wales make an impression in their first major tournament (Nick Potts/PA)

Midfielder Jones inked her name in Wales’ history books when she scored the second goal – and ultimate winner – in their 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland to book her side a place in their first major tournament.

Though just 21, the former Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Swedish side Norrkoping, has six years of Wales experience under her belt already, having made her international debut at age 15.

Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

World Cup holders Spain are the bookmakers’ favourites to unseat England in Switzerland.

They are stacked with talent, but Barcelona midfielder Bonmati, also among the side’s strongest leaders, still stands out.

The 27-year-old’s awards speak for themselves – Bonmati, named player of the tournament at the 2023 World Cup, also claimed both the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best women’s player awards two years in a row and was named Laureus sportswoman of the year in 2024.

Sydney Schertenleib (Switzerland)

If the tournament hosts are looking for a breakout star, Bonmati’s 18-year-old Barcelona team-mate Schertenleib could well be the one.

The Zurich-born midfielder stood out at Swiss sides FC Zurich and Grasshopper before joining the Liga F champions – who secured a sixth straight title this season – last summer, and scored a memorable goal against Wolfsburg in the Champions League.

Schertenleib recently revealed to Swiss media that she and fellow Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal bonded at a photo shoot and have “supported each other a bit” since.

Sandy Baltimore (France)

Sandy Baltimore helped inspire Chelsea to their FA Cup final triumph (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Chelsea’s Baltimore appears to be heating up at just the right time as France look to take it at least one step further and qualify for their first final at the Euros, having reached the semifinals for the first time in 2022.

Billed by the Blues as a left winger/left-back, the 25-year-old played a more advanced role in May, when she scored twice, including a penalty, in Chelsea’s 3-0 FA Cup final victory, and also netted in five of France’s six Nations League meetings.