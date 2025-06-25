Pep Guardiola hits out at Pierluigi Collina over Rico Lewis suspension

Pep Guardiola has hit out at FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina after Rico Lewis’ suspension at the Club World Cup was upgraded to three games.

The defender was shown a straight red card after catching an opponent in the face in a sliding challenge in City’s opening Group G match against Wydad Casablanca last week.

He received an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out Sunday’s encounter with Al Ain, but that was increased by tournament organiser FIFA following a disciplinary review.

Lewis (left) did not finish the game against Wydad after being sent off late on (Derik Hamilton/AP)

Guardiola, who felt the initial sending-off was harsh given that both players slid in together and contact was accidental, believes the punishment is far too much.

The City manager said: “I don’t know the boss for the referees, Collina? I didn’t have the honour to talk to him.

“But I’m pretty sure referees don’t know Rico. He’s the sweetest, the kindest, and sometimes as a defender you have to say (to him), ‘You have to be more aggressive’.

“It’s an action that has no intention. I know the image can pretend to be but both (feet) are on the floor, and unfortunately he touched a little bit the lips.

Pierluigi Collina is the chairman of FIFA’s referees committee (Peter Morrison/PA)

“I know it can be apparently tough but it’s Rico Lewis, right? So I can (understand) with another type of player – but it is what it is.

“If they make it three games he has more time to rest, be on the beach, at home with his girlfriend, and he will be back hopefully if we go through in the next games.

“But I know Rico and never, never, never is it his intention to hurt anyone. But if FIFA want to show how serious they are, OK. We accept the three games and move on.”

Guardiola was speaking ahead of City’s final group game against Juventus in Orlando on Thursday.

City have already qualified for the last 16 but are behind Juve on goals scored and will need to beat the Italians to be sure of avoiding the winners of Real Madrid’s group in the next round.

Teenager Claudio Echeverri will also sit out the clash at the Camping World Stadium with an ankle injury and looks set to miss the rest of the tournament.

Echeverri’s impressive performance against Al Ain was cut short by injury (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Argentinian impressed in the first half of the 6-0 victory over Al Ain in Atlanta, scoring from a free-kick, but was forced off at half-time.

Guardiola said: “He has problems in the ankle – two to three weeks out, unfortunately. I feel so sorry for him.”

The game will take place at 3pm local time when the temperature is forecast to reach 33C, although there is a possibility of thunderstorms.

Guardiola said: “It’s two big clubs and hopefully there will be people. Hopefully we can do a good game and the people can come. Bring water, hats and towels on the necks. It will be tough.”