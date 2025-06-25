Oscar Bobb determined to secure Man City future at Club World Cup

Oscar Bobb is determined to grasp his chance at the Club World Cup and prove he has a future at Manchester City.

The promising Norwegian winger looked set to play a significant role in City’s 2024-25 campaign after building on a positive end to the previous season by impressing on their summer tour.

But his hopes of making a big first-team breakthrough were dashed when he fractured his leg in training last August. After an aborted comeback in February, he did not play again until April.

Now back to full fitness, the 21-year-old has made two substitute appearances in the United States and is determined to establish himself in manager Pep Guardiola’s new-look side.

Bobb looked close to establishing himself in the City first team when he scored a late winner at Newcastle in January 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Guardiola, having already overseen the arrival of four new players this summer, has said some players are likely to leave before the new Premier League season, but Bobb does not plan to be one of them.

Bobb said: “I expect to be here. I think that’s the way I have to look at it and try and impress every chance I get.

“I want to play as much as possible, be decisive and play in the big games.

“It’s a fresh start for me as well as the team and I think from here on out we can just build.

“I think I’m ready now but we’ve got 27 players. If I get a chance to play – it doesn’t matter for how long – I’ll take it.”

City are already assured of a place in the last 16 having won their opening two games in Group G by an aggregate score of 8-0.

Yet they remain behind Juventus on goals scored and must beat the Italians in Orlando on Thursday to top the pool and avoid a meeting with the winners of Real Madrid’s group in the next round.

Although there is a possibility of thunderstorms, the match is set to take place in the hottest part of the day with the kick-off at 3pm local time, when the temperature is forecast to reach 32C.

Bobb insists the team will be ready with preparations having gone well and spirits high at their training base in Boca Raton on Florida’s south-east coast.

He said: “It’s warmer than we’re used to but it’s the same for everyone. We’re training in this heat and we just have to get used to it, because it will be like that.

“We’ve got a great hotel. There’s lots to do. There’s basketball, table tennis and obviously there’s a lot of matches, so we stay watching them.

“I think it’s been great to see teams from all over the world doing so well and a lot of competition, so it’s been good.”