Brad Pitt gets behind the wheel of a real F1 car as his movie hits cinemas

Brad Pitt relished an “extraordinary” experience of driving a Formula One car as F1: The Movie hit cinemas in the UK.

The Hollywood star, who plays F1 driver Sonny Hayes in the blockbuster film, was recently given the chance to drive McLaren’s 2023 car around Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

Pitt, 61, had plenty of driving experience – including behind the wheel of modified F2 cars – while filming the movie over the last two years, but was blown away by his first taste of an F1 car.

“Oh my God, what a rush,” Pitt said in a video on McLaren’s social media channels. “A lot bigger horse than I’ve been on.”

Pitt added on the Beyond the Grid podcast: “I got to hit 197mph this week. I really wanted to hit 200. You know, it hurts me a little bit – three miles per hour short on the straight. This was at Austin.

“I’ve just never experienced anything that’s just, more feeling of presence in my life. You’re so focused, but you’re not white knuckling. You’re just in this sublime groove. It is really extraordinary.

“I try to explain this feeling of downforce, and I fail every time because you try to say like a rollercoaster, but that’s not even right, because you feel the fulcrum point underneath you – you’re in it.

“I was in an aerobatic plane once, and it’s the closest thing, but still this thing. This is such a unique feeling and an absolute high. I’m still on a high, I really am. I’m just still on a high.”

Pitt’s fictional rookie team-mate Joshua Pearce is played by British actor Damson Idris. Filming has taken place across multiple races over the last two seasons, and F1 chiefs hope the movie will follow the popularity of Netflix’s Drive To Survive series in cracking America.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is an executive producer on the movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, which will be released in the United States on Friday.

Hamilton, 40, posted a picture of himself alongside Pitt as he reflected on the journey he had been on while making the film.

“Four years in the making — what a journey it’s been,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Apple and Warner Bros for believing in us and partnering with such heart and vision. To Joe and Jerry — thank you. I’ve learned so much from both of you, and it’s truly been an honour to work alongside you.

“These were taken on our very first day on track, with Brad at Silverstone looking into Copse Corner. What a moment. One of those memories that stick with you.”