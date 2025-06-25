6 memorable times line judges and line calling took centre stage at Wimbledon

Visitors to this year’s Wimbledon will notice a major change on court.

For the first time, there will be no Ralph Lauren-clad line judges calling shots in or out, with video technology instead now taking full control.

The decision has been met by a mixed reception, with some people believing it represents progress and brings Wimbledon into line with most other tournaments, while others have bemoaned a loss of tradition and the removal of roles within the sport.

It should also mean no more rows between players and officials over line calls, which have provided some of the most famous moments in Wimbledon history.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the times when line judges and line calling took centre stage.

John McEnroe – 1981

The most famous controversy of all spawned the quote that continues to follow McEnroe around more than 40 years later. In a first-round match against Tom Gullikson, a McEnroe serve on the centre line was met by an outstretched arm from the line judge. Umpire Edward James affirmed it was out, leading McEnroe to exclaim: “You cannot be serious. That ball was on the line. Chalk flew up.” A six-minute hiatus followed where the American was given a point penalty for calling the official the “pits of the world”. He went on to win the match and the tournament but his relationship with officialdom remained tempestuous.

Jeff Tarango – 1995

Jeff Tarango prepared to leave the court in 1995 (PA)

Another combustible American went one step further than McEnroe, defaulting himself by walking off court midway through a third-round match against Alexander Mronz. Tarango’s ire was first sparked by a serve he thought was an ace being called out early in the second set. He went on to call umpire Bruno Rebeuh corrupt and, after being given a point penalty, stormed off trailing 7-6 3-1. Tarango’s wife Benedicte also slapped Rebeuh across the face behind the scenes. Tarango was fined and suspended for his actions.

Fabio Fognini – 2013

Dubbed the ‘opera rant’, Italian Fognini’s reaction to a disputed line call in a first-round match against Jurgen Melzer in 2013 was a full-blown melodrama. When a shot to the baseline was called out, Fognini dropped his racket and collapsed prostrate to the grass before appealing to umpire Pascal Maria, who could barely contain his mirth, in the most dramatic of fashions.

Nick Kyrgios – 2022

Another serial offender when it comes to clashes with officials, Kyrgios complained about one line judge being a “snitch” during a first-round match against Britain’s Paul Jubb three years ago. As well as calling lines, the officials also kept an ear out for bad language from players, reporting what they heard to the umpire. That did not meet with approval from Kyrgios, who ranted to the umpire: “Has one person today come to see her speak? You got fans, but she has got none. She just selfishly walks to you in the middle of a game because she’s a snitch.”

Greg Rusedski – 2003

A man in the crowd was the subject of British star Greg Rusedski’s anger during a second-round match against Andy Roddick in 2003. The fan erroneously called a Roddick serve out and Rusedski, thinking the call had come from the line judge, left it. He lost his temper when the umpire refused to order the point to be replayed and was fined for his outburst.

Dorothy Cavis-Brown – 1964

At match point in his first-round contest, Abe Segal moved to the net to shake hands after Clark Graebner hit a shot well wide. But no call came. All eyes turned to line judge Cavis-Brown, who was slumped fast asleep in her chair. Laughter rippled through the crowd as a ball boy tried and failed to rouse her. The match followed the officials’ cocktail party, which swiftly became a thing of the past.